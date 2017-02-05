× North Alabama takes over building for new class space

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) _ The University of North Alabama is creating additional room for some of its academic programs.

The TimesDaily of Florence reports that a nearly 100-year-old business center building has been taken in as part of the university campus.

Programs for interior design, fashion merchandising, child development and nutrition are now in the building. Interim department chair Kendra McClain says the change provides more space for classrooms and technology.

The university purchased the one-time cotton warehouse nearly a year ago for $1.75 million, and allocated up to $400,000 for early renovations. The first phase of renovations was completed in January, in time for spring semester classes.

The university will take over the entire, 30,000-square-foot building after Alabama Medicaid vacates space it is currently using.