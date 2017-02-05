Huntsville’s first Comic Con coming soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Al. - Huntsville's first Comic-Con will arrive next weekend on February 10th and 11th.

The convention's first arrival in Huntsville marks the beginning of a blossoming new culture in the Tennessee Valley.

The convention will take place from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with special entertainment following each night.

Media guests from AMC's The Walking Dead, Comics and Anime Guests, Space Exploration Expert Speakers, and other guests will be in attendance.

The convention will feature a Cosplay Contest, Sailor Moon Concert and other events.

The tickets are $10 for one day or $15 for both days of the event. They can be purchased at HuntsvilleComicCon.com.