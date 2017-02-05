× House Speaker Mac McCutcheon speaks on upcoming Legislative Session

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — What is the future of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley?

It’s been months since the news broke that he’d been involved in an improper relationship with former adviser Rebekah Mason.

Impeachment has been mentioned by multiple legislators, but nothing has happened.

In this week’s Leadership Perspectives interview, we ask Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon to explain.

“They have moral issues, misconduct…things like that, but at the end of the day impeachment goes much further than that, and you’ve got a body of elected legislators that need all the facts that they can get to make that vote. We’re not going to put them to make a hasty decision based on emotion rather than facts.”

You can view the entire conversation with Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon here in three parts:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video