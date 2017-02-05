× BREAKING: Federal court denies DOJ request to resume President Trump’s travel ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Ninth Circuit Court has denied an immediate emergency motion request for an administrative stay of an injunction to stop the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s nationwide travel ban, CNN reports.

That means the ban is suspended, at least for now.

The court has asked for both sides to file legal briefs before the court makes a decision.

Just after midnight on Sunday the US Justice Department filed an appeal asking to pause the sweeping decision that temporarily halted enforcement of President Donald Trump’s travel ban nationwide, saying in a strongly-worded filing that blocking the travel ban “harms the public” and “second-guesses the President’s national security judgment.”

Trump’s policy banned foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, suspended all refugee entry to the US for 120 days and indefinitely suspended entry for Syrian refugees.

When the President was asked at a gala in Florida whether he was confident his administration would prevail in the appeal, Trump replied, “We’ll win. For the safety of the country, we’ll win.”

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security announced it had suspended “any and all” actions to implement the immigration order and would resume standard inspections of travelers, as it did prior to the signing of the travel ban.