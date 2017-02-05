× Barrels of Love Campaign calls on Morgan County businesses

DECATUR, Ala. – The Barrels of Love group is calling on Morgan County businesses to help feed the needy. It’s the fifth year the county is holding the campaign to fill up local food pantries after the holiday season.

“During the holiday season there are a lot of can drives that go on throughout the area and those items benefit a lot of these agencies. But they use those during the holidays. So, during the first part of the year they’ve basically used those items and their shelves are spare,” chairman Joe Holmes said.

The items collected go to the Salvation Army and the Committee on Church Cooperation.

“It also helps the backpack program from Morgan County and Decatur City Schools provide food for spring break for their kids,” Holmes said.

Now, the campaign wants business owners to get involved.

“We will have barrel pick up day on February 14th. That’s Valentine’s Day. Hence Barrel’s of Love. You can get a barrel or box and put it at your place of business,” Holmes said.

The idea is to encourage employees and customers to come drop off items for two weeks.

Businesses can pick up barrels and boxes at Ingalls Harbor on February 14. Pick up will begin at 8 a.m.

Suggested items include: Peanut butter, canned meats, canned soups, ramen noodles, grits, pasta, pop-top food items, drink boxes, canned fruit and vegetables, flour, sugar, cooking oil, nuts, etc. No glass containers please.

More than 40,000 pounds of food was donated during the drive last year. The group’s goal for 2017 is 50,000 pounds. The donations will be delivered to the food pantries on March 3.