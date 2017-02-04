Storms may produce hail, gusty winds Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After a quiet weekend, unseasonably warm weather and a potent cold front will produce the threat of strong storms early next week.

The Storm Prediction Center has denoted a large area from the Ohio Valley down into the Deep South as having the threat of strong or severe storms Tuesday and Tuesday night.

There are more questions than answers this far out:

Exactly when will the storms move through your neighborhood

Exactly how strong will the storms be

Exactly where the strongest storms will form

Should you start worrying now? Absolutely not. As next week comes into better focus, we will be able to fine tune the forecast and offer more specifics. Right now this is simply something you need to keep in the back of your mind.

Severe weather events are almost always a balancing act between dynamics (forcing and energy) and thermodynamics (fuel). Sometimes you can have plenty of fuel for storms (as we often do on summer afternoons), but no forcing to get them started. Other times you can have plentiful forcing, but with little fuel you end up with gusty showers (this happens to us quite often in the cold season).

There will be plenty of fuel for storms to feed off of (assuming they form) Tuesday. The biggest uncertainty exists in exactly where will the best forcing be, and how far displaced will that region be from the better fuel.

Regardless of what happens Tuesday, you should always make sure your severe weather “plan” is ready to go. Familiarize yourself with some of our free resources that will come in handy whenever storms threaten you.

We update our forecast discussion at least twice a day every day. The information in this post may become outdated, so be sure to check the discussion page for the latest.