No. 18 UAH rebounds after loss, tops Lee 92-86

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- After falling to Shorter on Thursday, No. 18 UAH responded with a 92-86 win over Lee on Saturday. The Chargers used a 13-8 run in the final two minutes of the second half to seal the deal at Spragins Hall.

Seab Webster notched a double-double with a team-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Roberts, Chayse Elliot, Justin Ward and Kip Owens also scored in double digits.

UAH entered the day in second place, one game behind Valdosta State in the Gulf South Conference standings. With Valdosta State's loss to Delta State on Saturday, the Chargers and Blazers move back into a two-way tie for first.

Next up, the Chargers hit the road to face West Alabama on Thursday at 7:30. They will then travel to West Georgia on Saturday at 3 p.m.