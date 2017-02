Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The Mill Market at Lowe Mill returns today, featuring works from invited artists an craftspeople from the Huntsville area.

If you're looking for something extra special for that special someone in your life, the Mill Market will be focusing on jewelry.

The event will take place today at 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM on Lowe Mill's North Floor located at 21 Seminole Drive SW.

If you're interested in learning more, please email Amy Mayfield at amymayfield@lowemill.net.