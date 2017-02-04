Huntsville Symphony Orchestra hosts free family concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra will present its Free Family Concert, titled "Compose Yourself", today in the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the VBC.

The show is completely free thanks to sponsorships from the Damson Automotive Group, the Painted Violin Society, and production sponsor SAIC. The concert will have pre-show activities starting at 9:30 AM and the concert begins at 11:00 AM.

Pre-concert activities include an instrument petting zoo, musical chairs, face painting, coloring, and more.

The FFC is a program designed for audiences of all ages. The show is designed to allow children of all ages to all the instruments of the orchestra.