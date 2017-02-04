Hazel Green Senior with muscular dystrophy is an example on and off the court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Muscular Dystrophy is a rare genetic disease. There's less than 200,000 cases in the United States. Even though the condition is rare, it affects the lives of many people in the Tennessee Valley.

Hazel Green High School Senior Austin Pinkerton suffers from the disease. He's currently the manager for the boys varsity basketball team. On Saturday night, for the first time ever Pinkerton joined the starting line up on the team. He couldn't physically shoot the ball, but could still pass the ball to his teammates.

This was his first career assist and proof of Austin's track record of always encouraging others. "We tell our kids all the time the only disability in life is a bad attitude, and he has every opportunity to have a different outlook on life, but chooses every day to look at the better things in the world," Head Basketball Coach Danny Anderson said.

Unfortunately The Trojans lost Saturday night in overtime. Pinkerton said life is going to hit you hard sometimes, and you just got to get right back up. It's the motto he uses on the court and off in his own personal life.