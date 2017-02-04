× Auburn sweeps Alabama for first time since 2009

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)- Sharp-shooting Auburn knocked off Alabama 82-77 Saturday in Tuscaloosa as the Tigers swept the Crimson Tide in the regular season for the first time since 2008-09.

Auburn hit 15 shots from beyond the arc, including seven straight in the second half, to move to 15-8 overall and 4-6 in SEC play. The Tigers previously defeated Alabama (13-9, 6-4) Jan. 21 on the Plains, 84-64.

“There are some places where you win and they don’t count any different in the win/loss column, but they just matter more,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “We knew we had to beat a good team, we knew we had to beat a team that was much bigger than us that will pound you on the glass, and they did… But I thought our kids made big shots. We knew we had to knock down the 3 ball.”

