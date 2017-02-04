× 1,300 without power in Madison; crews working to fix it

MADISON, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities is reporting a power outage in Madison, near County Line Road.

According to the Huntsville Utilities website, at least 1,300 are affected, from Madison Boulevard north to Browns Ferry Road and from County Line Road east to Hughes Road.

It happened near the area of Browns Ferry Road and County Line Road East.

Crews have been dispatched and service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.