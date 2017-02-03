Woman’s social media picture of uneaten meals shows sacrifice first responders make every day

FLORENCE, Ala. – A local woman’s social media post is getting a lot of attention, especially in northwest Alabama. Earlier this week, she snapped a picture of two empty chairs at a restaurant with plates of food sitting on the table.

The picture shows the lives of two emergency responders.

Brittany Davis says she did it to honor the men and women who run toward harm’s way. She took the picture at Golden Corral after two Lauderdale County deputies were called away to respond to a call of a shooting on Wednesday night.

“We noticed their radios started going off and it said there were shots fired. No sooner than the radio went off, they were up and out the door,” said Davis.

Davis and her friends said this really made them think about the sacrifices first responders make, even the small ones.

“I think a lot of times we don’t realize that they leave their kids birthday parties and they go without meals and they do a lot more than risk their lives,” said Davis.

With all the negativity on social media at the moment, the friends say they wanted to post something positive and share a bit of gratitude.

Tonight on WHNT News 19 at 6:00 p.m. we’ll hear from a local sheriff’s deputy for his perspective.