Team at UAH contributes to out-of-this-world lightning research

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s one of the most common weather phenomena and yet also one of the most difficult to study: LIGHTNING.

“It wasn’t much long ago that we would measure lightning by what we call ‘thunder days,’ and basically we would call folks up and say ‘Did you hear thunder that day?'” Professor Phillip Bitzer said.

Bitzer is part of a team at University of Alabama in Huntsville that will change the way we research lightning.

When the GOES-16 weather satellite goes live later this year, it will include the Geostationary Lightning Mapper, an instrument that researchers have been developing for decades.

“The first paper for the Geostationary Lightning Mapper came out about 30 or so years ago now…or even earlier than that,” Bitzer said.

Before the lightning mapper could become reality they had to prove that its technology was not only possible, but useful. A number of instruments to measure lightning have since been implemented, including the lightning imaging sensor now on the international space station.

Better lightning data has already proved to help us gain lead time in severe weather, but that data is only telling part of the story.

“Unfortunately with those low-Earth orbits we’re just going around we’re not watching those storms evolve,” Bitzer said. “Once we’re in geostationary orbit we can just watch a storm, and storms all over the western hemisphere.”

The international space station is a low-orbit satellite, which means it travels quickly around the globe not spending much time over a specific area.

Weather satellites, like GOES, on the other hand are in geostationary orbit. Geostationary satellites, like GOES-16, orbit the earth and watch a specific area.

“We’ll be able to see how these lightning attributes change and evolve with the storms and hopefully be able to use that to better improve severe weather prediction, electrical activity in storms, and lightning safety,” Bitzer said.

The hard work put in by the teams at UAH is already paying off, as some preliminary data is already coming in from GOES-16, which launched last November.

“We’ll be able to really open up the floodgates and show everyone what lightning looks like mapped from geostationary orbit,” Bitzer said.