Russellville West Elementary Kidcam!

There are fun school visits, and then there are visits to Kindergarteners on a sunny Friday in February. If you’re ever feeling like you just don’t have any energy to finish the week, these young ladies and gentlemen can get you pumped up!

Say hello to my friends at West Elementary in Russellville! I got to speak to over 200 Kindergarten students Friday morning who have been studying weather this week, and I learned a few things from them:

They LOVE snow

snow They really enjoy science and learning about it

They have some great teachers and parents (I can always tell!)

They are going to be a big group of successful Russellville Golden Tigers as they continue to grow and learn

I want to give a special 'thank you' to Jennifer and Rodney Cox for inviting me to visit; what started out as an idea to visit on a digital platform turned into an in-person visit, and I wouldn't have had it any other way.

We talked about snow (of course), storms, and some weather safety. I always love reading "Bear Snores On" by Karma Wilson.

It's a short book that goes through a story about how several woodland creatures end up throwing a party in a sleeping bear's den only to accidentally wake him up from his hibernation.

(It's really just fun to make the snoring noise and get them to do it and laugh!)

Here are some of the images shared on social media!

-Jason

