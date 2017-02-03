LIVE: Watch 5pm news on WHNT News 19
Mardi Gras 5K race takes off in Downtown Huntsville Saturday

Posted 3:54 pm, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 04:09PM, February 3, 2017
(Courtesy: Mardi Gras Huntsville)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lace up your running shoes! The Mardi Gras 5K race will be Saturday, February 4 in Downtown Huntsville.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m. outside of Cajun Steamer at Twickenham Square. All affected streets should reopen no later than 11:00 a.m. If travelling in the area, expect congestion and detours.

The route is as follows:

  • North on Gallatin Street/Church Street
  • East on Clinton Avenue
  • North on Washington Street
  • East on Monroe Street
  • South on Greene Street
  • East on Clinton Avenue
  • South on White Street
  • West on Echols Avenue
  • South on Adams Street
  • West on Lowe Avenue
  • South on Gallatin Street finishing at Pelham Avenue

For more information about the event, click here.