Mardi Gras 5K race takes off in Downtown Huntsville Saturday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lace up your running shoes! The Mardi Gras 5K race will be Saturday, February 4 in Downtown Huntsville.
The race starts at 8:30 a.m. outside of Cajun Steamer at Twickenham Square. All affected streets should reopen no later than 11:00 a.m. If travelling in the area, expect congestion and detours.
The route is as follows:
- North on Gallatin Street/Church Street
- East on Clinton Avenue
- North on Washington Street
- East on Monroe Street
- South on Greene Street
- East on Clinton Avenue
- South on White Street
- West on Echols Avenue
- South on Adams Street
- West on Lowe Avenue
- South on Gallatin Street finishing at Pelham Avenue
34.730369 -86.586104