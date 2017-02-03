× Mardi Gras 5K race takes off in Downtown Huntsville Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lace up your running shoes! The Mardi Gras 5K race will be Saturday, February 4 in Downtown Huntsville.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m. outside of Cajun Steamer at Twickenham Square. All affected streets should reopen no later than 11:00 a.m. If travelling in the area, expect congestion and detours.

The route is as follows:

North on Gallatin Street/Church Street

East on Clinton Avenue

North on Washington Street

East on Monroe Street

South on Greene Street

East on Clinton Avenue

South on White Street

West on Echols Avenue

South on Adams Street

West on Lowe Avenue

South on Gallatin Street finishing at Pelham Avenue

For more information about the event, click here.