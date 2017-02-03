Man told for years he was ‘just fat’ has 130-pound tumor removed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A Mississippi man is recovering at a hospital in Bakersfield, California after doctors removed a 130-pound benign tumor.

For 15 years, the tumor had grown on Roger Logan’s abdomen until it reached the size of a small adult, according to KERO.

“Usually at home I would sit and it would rest on the floor,” Logan, 57, said about the tumor that he says doctors dismissed for years as “just fat.”

Logan said he was practically confined to a reclining chair inside a room he rarely left.

“They said it’s just fat, you’re just fat…it’s just fat developing there,” Logan said.

Doctors believe the benign tumor likely started because of an ingrown hair, then grew quickly.

“From here up I was a normal person,” Logan said, explaining what his daily struggle was like, “I used to say ‘Put a strap around you and (carry) three bags of cement around you all day long, just swinging.'”

Luckily for Logan, while researching his condition he ended up at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, in the hands of Dr. Vipul Dev.

“We’re fortunate to have a facility like this where we can do this kind of surgery with very little or no complications,” said Dev, who accurately diagnosed the tumor after having treated other patients with similar conditions.

Dev told KERO Logan’s operation was a success.

Logan says he’s thrilled the surgery went well, but wants to take care of one last thing while he’s still in California, “I’m waiting on the tacos!”