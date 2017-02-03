× Man arrested; accused of dragging and injuring deputy

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Police arrested and charged an Arab man Thursday after he dragged a deputy while resisting arrest.

According to Sheriff Scott Walls, deputies stopped Jonathan Russell Barrett, 31, on Thompson Falls Road around 9 p.m Thursday. After Barrett was determined to have warrants for his arrest, Barrett took off, dragging a deputy several feet.

The Albertville Police Department, Guntersville Police Department, and Alabama State Troopers all assisted in the search for Barrett.

Barrett was captured about an hour and a half later on Thompson Falls Road. He is charged with second degree assault, two counts of resisting arrest, and attempting to elude.

He is currently being held in the Marshall County jail on a 10,000-dollar bond. He is also being held on a no bond on a previous charge.