Local Pizza Hut supervisor is surprised with Super Bowl tickets from Pizza Hut President

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Imagine this…your boss offering to cover your shift so you can attend the Super Bowl.

Not many of us can probably say we’ve been in that situation, but Vickie Weaver of Rainsville can.

Weaver is a Pizza Hut Supervisor, who is in charge of nine stores in Northeast Alabama.

“I’ve got Fort Payne, Geraldine, Guntersville, Albertville, Boaz, Hartselle and Priceville,” Weaver said.

She helps with store training, promotes team members and works hard to keep her stores exceeding expectations. Especially with their busiest and biggest day being Super Bowl Sunday.

“It’s chaotic, but it’s usually fun,” Weaver said.

Although, Weaver will be having fun somewhere else about 760 miles away…all thanks to Pizza Hut President, Artie Starrs.

“We had a little contest that went on last year, the last six months of the year and every month there were winners and it had to do with customer satisfaction,” Weaver explained.

Out of all the winners the last six months, one would get tickets to go to the Super Bowl in Houston. One month, Weaver won and later received a phone call from Starrs asking where her stores were located.

“And then he said because I need to know where I’m going to be on Super Bowl and I was like, ‘What?! I’m doing it?! I’m going?! I could not believe I won because you know, having your name in the hat with 36 other names, because there was 3 winners per month, and having your name in there once and getting it pulled out…it was amazing!” Weaver said.

While she can barely wait to arrive in Houston, she says being put into the drawing in the first place wouldn’t be possible without her team members.