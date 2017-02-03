Life Hacks: Finding solutions to make your day easier

If your shower door is covered in hard water stains and you just can’t seem to get rid of them… don’t worry, we won’t judge!

In fact, as part of our series testing Life Hacks from social media, WHNT News 19 morning anchor Michelle Stark, tried out a “magic scrub” on her own glass.

Here’s the formula we tested, which pops up a lot on Pinterest…

So did it work? Find out Monday, February 6 at 6:30 a.m. on WHNT News 19 This Morning!

All next week, we’ll test these suggestions you see on social media to see if they’re great as people say they are.

We want to hear from you. Do you have a “Life Hack” you’d like to share? It could be something that helps you in the kitchen, with chores, or other everyday tasks. Share it with us! Every morning next week at 8:30 a.m. Michelle Stark will host a Facebook Live to talk about these. Join in on the WHNT News 19 Facebook Page.