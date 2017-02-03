Just how far will a football go in space? #spacebowl

The countdown clock is ticking down to kick off for Super Bowl LI this Sunday. A lot of fans are prepping game day snack menus and wondering which commercial will be the best. But there are some football fans who have a little free time, and a little less gravity, who are wondering just how far a football can fly through space. And they are smart enough to figure it out for us.

In honor of the big game, astronauts attempt to see just how far you can throw a football in zero-G. #SpaceBowl pic.twitter.com/qihZTrD4HF — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) February 3, 2017

The International Space Station, NASA, and the astronauts are all getting in on the fun with Twitter posts using #spacebowl. They programmed a space helper robot called Robonaut to call plays. Can you guess his signals?

They are dropping interesting fun facts like how far the ISS will travel during the game! They are speeding along at 17,500 mph and will travel around the planet twice during the game.

Mission Control can send TV up to the space station crew to enjoy in their free time just like us! #SpaceBowl #SB51 https://t.co/RKlUOT6F0F pic.twitter.com/FMcDGOTC2b — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) January 25, 2017

Did you know that the International Space Station is nearly a whole football field long?

The space station is 357 feet long. That’s almost equivalent to the length of a football field including the end zones (360 feet) #SpaceBowl pic.twitter.com/u7gV6A87aR — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) January 25, 2017

The Mars launches have the skills of a QB leading a receiver when they aim for where the planet will be.

Hey sports fans! Like a QB leads a receiver, Mars launches aim for where the planet will be. Watch: https://t.co/A5V3RMKaec #SB51 #SpaceBowl pic.twitter.com/QjinKJkzdP — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) February 3, 2017

The Orion Crew Module can fit 4,625 footballs inside and they say that is enough to play 192 NFL games. That is a lot of pig skins.

Astronaut Butch Wilmore proved to astronaut Leland Melvin the last time they were on the ISS that a free safety blitz is nothing compared to a 17,500 MPH tackle!