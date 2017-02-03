Jackson County School board bends school policy to increase enrollment at Paint Rock Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - "Only one class, K-12, had double-digit students. Everyone of them were nine or less."

The current Jackson County School policy is that students can only transfer within the first three days of school, excluding a move. The board has decided to change the policy.

"Allows it to open up for Paint Rock Valley students only. People can transfer in or they can also transfer out. We're going to try that the rest of the year and see if their enrollment increases or decreases and what effect it has," said Superintendent Kevin Dukes.

The decrease of enrollment has not only affected the students classroom experience but the teachers as well.

"To me it's about opportunities. There's one teacher there that I know and there's several teachers," said Superintendent Dukes. "One teacher teaches 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th grade. I mean we got very few teachers to go with that."

Although this policy is intended to help, it does change one thing.

"If they transfer in or out, athletics they will be ineligible because of the way the athletics association rules state."

School officials are hoping this new policy increases enrollment and provides a similar experience for students that other schools are giving.