Huntsville Havoc to host annual Melissa George Night February 11

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.– Love charity? Love hockey? Melissa George night might be just the thing for you!

Saturday, February 11, the Huntsville Havoc will be hosting its 11th annual Melissa George Night. The Havoc will be taking on the Mississippi RiverKings at 7 p.m.

A hockey stick silent auction will take place during the game and a live jersey auction will immediately follow. Auction proceeds will go towards the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund.

Money from the fund is used to buy lifesaving equipment for the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. In the past 10 years, the stick and jersey auctions have raised close to half a million dollars for Melissa’s fund.

Tickets range from $9 to $32 and can be purchased through the VBC.