Former football star and business owner Benny Perrin dies Friday

DECATUR, Ala. — Former NFL and Alabama football player Benny Perrin died Friday at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Police responded to a call of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. Friday at Perrin’s home.

According to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn, Perrin, 57, killed himself. Perrin was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Before playing for legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant at Alabama, he was a football star at Decatur High School.

Perrin went on to play four seasons for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1982-1986.

Perrin owned BB Perrin’s Sports Bar and Grille in Decatur. Many have been giving their condolences following Perrin’s death on the restaurant’s Facebook page.