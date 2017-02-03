× Former DeKalb Co. Board of Education employee charged with sex crimes involving a student

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A former DeKalb County Board of Education employee has been arrested and charged with sex related crimes involving students.

On February 3, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested 42-year-old Billy Carl Jones of Fyffe for charges involving a student.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Harris, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office were notified in December of possible allegations involving Jones and a student. Sheriff Harris confirmed that Jones was an employee of the Board of Education at the time of the allegations.

A grand jury reviewed the evidence and returned an indictment including two counts of a school employee engaging in a sexual act with a student, and one count of a school employee soliciting a sexual act with a student.

Jones was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center and has been released on a $60,000 bond.

“I would like to thank our investigators as well as the investigators with the District Attorney’s office, Fyffe Police Department, the DeKalb County Board of Education, the Department of Human Resources, and the Children’s Advocacy Center for their hard work and dedication to this case,” said Sheriff Jimmy Harris.