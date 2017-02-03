Fishing League Worldwide Tournament makes a huge impact on Guntersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - The Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau bids to host several tournaments a year. The lake makes it a prime option for events like the FLW Tour.

"Some are small, some are large. This FLW tournament is a large tournament," saidMayor Leigh Dollar. "There's 165 anglers and co-anglers, so there are lots of people. It's lots of fun in the morning to watch them blast off to see all those boats go off to go fishing."

Not only do these tournaments bring competitors, they bring guests to the city as well.

"It's good for Guntersville in a lot of ways. It brings lots of people into town, which obviously I want them to shop and eat and buy gas. You know spend their money here," said Mayor Dollar.

It is also great publicity for Guntersville.

"We get lots of publicity from lots of different places anywhere from TV, radio, magazines, newspapers. We get lots of publicity so our name gets out there and people see Lake Guntersville."

They hope the events and publicity help bring more guests to the area at other times.

"We love to show off Guntersville. I mean we're always so proud to show off our town to everyone. And we hope they'll want to come back and bring their family and friends someday."