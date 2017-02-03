A miscommunication leads a woman to believe Senator Jeff Sessions stopped taking calls from constituents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Terri Cavender has been an Alabamian for 24 years. She's always been involved in the politics happening around her and has called Senator Jeff Sessions' office before.

On Wednesday Cavender called Senator Sessions's D.C. office and the phone call didn't go as planned. "The phone just kind of went dead, and so I thought well they are probably overwhelmed with phone calls," Cavender said. Since Senator Sessions has been nominated as Attorney General she thought he was receiving an influx of calls.

When Cavender couldn't get through on the phone; she decided to go online and was greeted with a message. In part it said "The office of Senator Sessions is no longer receiving correspondence".

"Which concerned me a bit because he is still voting in the senate and since he is still representing the state of Alabama he should still be taking correspondence," Cavender said.

WHNT reached out to Sessions' D.C. office and got through. Cavender reached out again and got the answering machine. She left this message, "'Hi, I live in Alabama, and I was just wondering why the website says Senator Jeff Sessions will not be taking any correspondence, but I am very pleased to see your answering machine picked up," Cavender said.

She admits to only calling once on Wednesday, but said the message online is confusing. A spokesperson from Sessions' team said the senator is still taking calls from his constituents. Cavender thinks the website should read something else. "It should read we are not taking any emails at this time, you can't put anything on the website or email, however if you would like to call our office this is the number," Cavender said.

Since WHNT contacted Sessions' office, the website's message has changed.