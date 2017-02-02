Woodville School has 170 students absent from school due to the flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODVILLE, Ala. - It seems to have hit overnight. Almost half of Woodville School students are suffering from what they think is a case of the flu.

"Got an email from our lead nurse and she said there had been 26 confirmed flu cases in the past 24 hours and about 170 students absent today," said Superintendent Kevin Dukes.

The school custodians have implemented preventative measures to hopefully help stop the spread of the illness.

"They are spending extra time cleaning, disinfecting things to make sure everything is clear and ready to go: when the students are out of the room, at the end of the day, and they'll be doing this again tomorrow morning before they come in," said Dukes.

Classes will go on, even though a large number of students are out.

"As of right now, school will be on regular schedule. All extra curricular activities will be on regular schedule."

And these absent students will treat their time out as they would any other sick day.

"They bring in their doctor's excuse, they'll be able to make up their work and move forward. They also have parent notes. That's a part of our policy."

The superintendent said this is an abnormally high number of students to be out at one time, but not totally unexpected.

"Most schools have some type of sickness, whether it's the flu or the stomach bug, they go through it once a year."

Woodville has a nurse on site who's making sure students who are sick get home.