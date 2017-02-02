Why Matt Akin is leaving Piedmont to lead Huntsville City Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Dr. Matthew Akin (or Matt, as he prefers to be called) will soon move from Piedmont City Schools to lead a much larger district, Huntsville City Schools.

He's been superintendent in Piedmont for 14 years. It's been his family's home, and he has put down major roots there. In fact, his wife is a guidance counselor in Piedmont.

Akin says he has always worked for Piedmont City Schools to be the best for the children it serves. He explained that he has, in many ways, led the district in innovation.

But when he saw the Huntsville City Schools job posting, he says it awakened a dream he didn't even realize he had.

"One goal is, as the superintendent and board, we need to be a team. We need to have some time to have real conversations, real honest conversations. I mentioned having retreats."

"I guess it's fair to say I'm a little overwhelmed, because there's so many things I want to-- I care about this district so much, and I want to make sure when I leave, as many loose ends are tied up."