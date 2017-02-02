Nashville officer’s body recovered after missing in river for several hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Metro Nashville Police Department says the fire department has recovered the body of a missing police officer. His body was found in the Cumberland River.

With very heavy hearts, the MNPD acknowledges that the body of our officer has been recovered by a Fire Dept. diver. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2017

The officer has been identified as Eric Mumaw, 44. He was an 18-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

In tribute to Officer Eric Mumaw, 44, an 18-year MNPD veteran, who gave his life this morning in service to Nashville. pic.twitter.com/4MQI9DW9MZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2017

Mumaw went into the water trying to save a suicidal woman.

Another officer, Nick Diamond, also went in the water after the woman. He was on call with Officer Mumaw. He is said to be recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officer Nick Diamond, who was on the call with Officer Mumaw and was in the river, is recovering in stable cond at Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr. pic.twitter.com/gIWHUTKmOs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2017

Mumaw had been unaccounted for since around 4:40 this morning. The police department had asked for thoughts and prayers for the officer and the rescue effort through its Twitter page.

Our officer has been unaccounted for since approx 4:40 a.m. We ask for Nashville's thoughts and prayers for this 18-year veteran. pic.twitter.com/ijbaBQQ5KL — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2017

Officer Eric Mumaw, 3rd from the left, received the MNPD's Lifesaving Award on April 27, 2011. pic.twitter.com/i6OLLKjJNE — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2017