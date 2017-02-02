Nashville officer’s body recovered after missing in river for several hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Metro Nashville Police Department says the fire department has recovered the body of a missing police officer. His body was found in the Cumberland River.
The officer has been identified as Eric Mumaw, 44. He was an 18-year veteran of the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Mumaw went into the water trying to save a suicidal woman.
Another officer, Nick Diamond, also went in the water after the woman. He was on call with Officer Mumaw. He is said to be recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Mumaw had been unaccounted for since around 4:40 this morning. The police department had asked for thoughts and prayers for the officer and the rescue effort through its Twitter page.