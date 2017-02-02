Two men arrested, charged with rape in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged two men with rape. Investigators say both confessed to illegal sexual acts.

 

Stacy Clinard, charged with Rape 1st Degree, Incest, and Sodomy 1st Degree for sexual acts with a juvenile female relative (Image: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Stacy Lee Clinard, 39, of Elkmont faces numerous charges including: Rape, incest and sodomy for sexual acts with a juvenile female relative. He’s being held in the Limestone County jail on a $50,000 bond, which will go up when the bond is set for the incest charge.

Justin Griffin, charged with two counts of Rape 1st Degree (Image: Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Kustin DeWayne Griffin, 23, of Athens is also facing Rape charges. He faces two counts of rape and may have other charges added. He’s also being held on a $50,000 bond.

Investigators say three juvenile females reported alleged sexual abuse by Griffin spanning in time from 2014 to 2016. While an investigator was speaking with them, one also said she was abused sexually by Clinard.