WATCH: WHNT News 19 interviews new superintendent as he prepares to move to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Dr. Matthew Akin is preparing to move to the Rocket City to lead Huntsville City Schools. He was hired as the new Superintendent earlier this week.

WHNT News 19 spoke with Akin earlier this week by phone, and today, we drove to Piedmont to meet with him in person.

Reporter Kristen Conner has covered the Huntsville superintendent search from start to finish, and interviewed Dr. Akin. She also had a Facebook Live discussion which you can watch above.

During his interview with the Huntsville Board of Education, Dr. Akin said one of the first things he wants to do is hold meetings with citizens. He also plans to meet with staff members and get to work on the Consent Order, to move Huntsville City Schools closer to obtaining unitary status.

