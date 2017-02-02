Thursday begins the first day of the Fishing League Worlwide Tour in Guntersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - Thursday is day one of the FLW, Fishing League Worldwide tour on Lake Guntersville. It's one of the biggest fishing organizations in the us. This weekend in just one part of 7 qualifying events.

"These guys are in this to try to make a living out of what they do and that's sport fish as a tournament angler," said Bill Taylor, director of the tournament.

165 anglers, pro and co, came to Guntervsille to compete in one of the most anticipated locations.

"Guntersville is one of the top four or five fisheries, bass fisheries in the whole United States," said Taylor. "And it's a destination that a lot of our pro anglers and our fans monitor and keep up with and it's just a great fishery and a great area to do an event like this."

After four days of fishing, the pros will weigh in their fish on Sunday. Whoever comes out on top receives the ultimate prize.

"First place on the pro side is up to a $125,000. However there's other contingencies that they can win such as the TH Marine Atlas Award, the Toyoto Bonus bucks award."

Co-anglers or amateur fishers will award their winner Friday afternoon.