Representative Mac McCutcheon discusses upcoming Alabama legislative session

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama lawmakers will meet at the Alabama State House for the upcoming legislative session next week.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said they already know there are some requests coming that the state doesn’t have funding for. “That’s going to promote a challenge for the General Fund to try to provide services for the people, and where the money is going to come from,” McCutcheon said.

Lawmakers will also be discussing a prisoner bill that will address conditions inside our state’s prisons, and a pay increase for corrections officers. “One of the things we had hoped for is that we would not have to have a special session to address that issue, and at this point the Governor has not called a special session. We are going to make it a priority going forward,” McCutcheon said.

McCutcheon also said that redistricting and gambling will be apart of the session discussion too.