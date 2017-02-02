× Remains identified in Madison County cold case homicide investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Human remains found in 2011 have been identified as a missing Huntsville man in a cold case homicide investigation that is underway in Madison County.

Sheriff Blake Dorning confirmed Thursday that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have been investigating a cold case based on the discovery of human remains on Southard Road in Gurley, Alabama on October 23, 2011

The remains were initially discovered by persons living in that area who then notified the Sheriff’s Office.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded and took possession of the remains to begin the identification process. Through several forensic analysis techniques the race, sex, and age were identified.

After this process was complete, it was discovered that a missing person’s report was filed with the city of Huntsville Police Department on April 10, 2010 closely matching the description that was received from the forensic analysis.

Based on this analysis and the physical description on the missing person report, DNA samples from family members of the missing person were submitted to the University of North Texas.

This analysis confirmed that the remains were identified as being those of Adan Enrique Medrano, born in 1981.

Authorities are asking that anybody with any information about Mr. Medrano during the period of time he disappeared to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to assist with this investigation.