Rainsville Baptist Church creates a basketball team for children with special needs

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - "These guys really are what dreams are made of," says coach Craig White.

They're the Dream Team. It originated from Kendle's Friends; a ministry created for those with special needs by a mother at the church.

"As any parent, you want your kids to be active and included and there's just not a lot of things for special needs kids to do," says Jamie Larson, creator of Kendle's Friends.

The Dream Team practices every Tuesday. Saturday is game day.

"They're playing each other, who they know, who they're comfortable with," says Coach White. "Their parents are not afraid somebody's going to be mean to them or mistreating them in some way and they get to play at their level on the people they know and care about."

Many of the Dream Team members play other sports as well.

"I play basketball, and soccer and baseball," says Kendle Larson.

But it's more than just playing a sport. The Dream Team is family.