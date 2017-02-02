Power Project: Check your windows for leaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Energy experts with Nexus Energy Center joined with Window World to talk about something that could cause a big increase in your power bill: leaky windows and doors.

"Have you ever sat on your sofa and felt cold air coming in in the winter? Or felt like your air conditioner is running all day long in the summer?" asks Ruchi Singhal, CEO Founder of Nexus Energy Center.

She says the problem can be easy to detect, "with an infrared camera you can actually see cold zones or hot zones in your house."

Those cold and hot zones can be easy to fix. "You can calk around your windows, you can weather strip around your doors," said Singhal. "And installing the right kind of windows you can save a lot of energy in your home, and make sure your home is performing in the best way possible."

