Madison County Sheriff's Office asking for help in child sex abuse investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it’s asking for help investigating a man charged with sex abuse of a child.

Authorities arrested Jerry Walter Jenkins on January 25. He’s charged with four counts of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12 and two counts of sodomy in the first degree. His bond is set at $240,000.

In a press release about Jenkins’ arrest, authorities asked for anyone with more information to come forward. Investigators said “if anyone feels that there was inappropriate or unauthorized contact with Mr. Jenkins in the area of Mooresmill and Kennette Circle we are asking them to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 533-8820 or Investigator Nash at (256) 533-8844.”

The investigation is ongoing. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it is in the process of investigating additional charges of Child Pornography and Production of Child Pornography.