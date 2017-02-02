× Madison City Schools offers secondary transitional information meetings for parents of students with disabilities

MADISON, Ala. – Parents of students with disabilities who are preparing to send their children into the next phase of their lives are welcome to attend a helpful meeting this Monday, February 6 in the Madison City Schools Central Office Boardroom from noon until 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Transitioning your student is already a challenge, but if he or she has a disability, it can be more difficult. Madison City Schools want to ease parents’ minds during this difficult period.

“We try to take great care of our students while they’re with us, and also try to prepare them for life after they leave us,” Coordinator of Special Education Jacqueline Wilson-Bradley said. “But, I think parents get so comfortable with the environment here and it’s a big fear for any parent.”

District leaders want to take fear out of students’ future via these public meetings regarding transition.

“For those students that are going into college, we are going to have guest speakers here from Drake State, from Calhoun Community College and they will speak to students about the difference between receiving services in high school and services in college,” Wilson-Bradley said. “Who do I go to if I need accommodations what materials do I need?”

If a parent’s child is preparing to head straight for the work force after high school, guest speakers from the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services and Ability Plus will also attend.

The meetings are not just for parents with high school students.

“If your child is in middle school, still come and get that information to kind of help you prepare,” Wilson-Bradley said.

The meeting is meant to help any and all local students, not just Madison City Schools students nor just students with disabilities.