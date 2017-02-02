LIVE: Watch 6-7pm news on WHNT News 19

Incredible video: Half-court shot sends girls basketball game into OT

Posted 6:30 pm, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 06:34PM, February 2, 2017

 

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - The final seconds of a close basketball game can be down right nerve-racking and that was the situation during a recent girl's basketball game between Lawrence County and Hartselle.

Lawrence County was down by three in overtime, but had the ball with seconds left. There was enough time for a pass, a dribble and a shot...AND THE CROWD GOES WILD!!

Laekyn Bennett nailed a shot from half court, sending the game into a second overtime.

Lawrence County won the game in double overtime.

 