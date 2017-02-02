× If your information is on this website, cyber security experts say you should opt out

If you’ve ever googled your name, it’s sometimes funny to see things from your past that will pop up.

What if all that information though is on one website and could be found by one click?

Andrew Hacker, a cyber security expert at Harrisburg University in Pennsylvania, said technology is pretty much there. “Seeing all that information about me in one spot at one time was very scary.”

Hacker is talking about FamilyTreeNow.com, a site that claims to be a ‘100% free family tree and genealogy research.’ If you search yourself on the site, you’ll likely find your name, age, and address. That’s not much different from similar websites.

What is different though, is the possible connections sections. People are reporting anyone from a brother-in-law to an ex-girlfriend may make the list. If you’ve lived in more than one place, that’s probably listed too.

Hear concerns from a cyber security expert on WHNT News 19 at 10 p.m.