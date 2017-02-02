ICYMI: Goodbye delicious potatoes! Plus, a FedEx driver turned patriotic hero

It was a wild week in the news (and not just because of the status quo shakeups coming from Donald Trump’s administration.) In case you missed it, here are some of the most notable stories that made a splash online…

Goodbye, beloved potatoes!

After 15 years in business, Little Paul’s Barbecue has closed its doors for a final time.

The restaurant closed as of Monday, Jan. 30. Owners Paul and Danielle Sanford made the announcement via a press release sent in the early morning hours of Monday.

Danielle Sanford said, “We want to thank the faithful Hospital employees and countless regulars that have become like family members to the Staff, Paul & myself. The trust and support everyone has shown us over the last 15 years is humbling and something we will always cherish. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Huntsville Community.”

This... means war

Good fences make good neighbors, so long as that fence isn’t made of manure, apparently.

A Canadian couple has been awarded $15,000 in damages, to be paid by neighbors who have also been banned by the judge’s Jan. 19 decision from spreading manure within about 1,000 feet of David and Joan Gallant’s property.

The Calgary Herald reports the Gallants bought their place in rural New Brunswick in 2001; between then and November 2013, things went south with their Indian Mountain neighbors, Lee and Shirley Murray.

The Gallants alleged that in that month, load upon load of “fresh, unseasoned, wet, raw manure” was dumped by the Murrays onto land adjacent to their own property.

A surprise cocaine bust

A worker found nearly 30 pounds of cocaine hidden inside an American Airlines plane during a routine maintenance check, according to FOX 23.

Workers found seven bricks of cocaine inside an electronics bay near the nose gear of a Boeing 757 parked at the American Airlines Maintenance Base in Tulsa, according to the report.

According to the airline, authorities were immediately contacted.

“This plane actually came from Bogota and landed in Miami, and got picked up on the computer system for routine maintenance. And usually that happens in Miami, and they were overloaded and that’s when it got here,” said Mike Moore, with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

14 kilos of cocaine found in plane at AA maintenance base. value of $200k. Flight was bound for Miami from Columbia Diverted to Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/VynnmPM8q9 — Tulsa County Sheriff (@TCSO) January 30, 2017

FedEX stands behind its employee

A FedEx driver who broke up a flag burning protest in Iowa will keep his job, the company confirmed in a tweet on Saturday.

The flag burning protest happened on Thursday near the University of Iowa campus. A group of protesters were shown on video setting fire to the flag.

People passing by confronted them, and a FedEx driver even took away one of the flags. Video of the incident went viral.

This @FedEx employee is an American Hero! RT & let's make sure he know we appreciate his courage. pic.twitter.com/GLC4MH0D0k — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) January 28, 2017

"I don't feel like I deserve the praise, I never wanted it. It's humbling, you know, it is," Matt Uhrin said in an interview. "It really hurts when you see [the flag] disgraced."

After the video surfaced, an online petition was created to help Uhrin keep his job. The petition received more than 3,500 signatures.

You can now block political posts on Facebook

Are you tired of seeing political posts on Facebook? If so, there’s a solution.

Don’t fret, you don’t have to unfriend anyone. However, a browser extension is required.

Remove All Politics from Facebook is a service through Google Chrome that provides an on-off switch. If you want to take things a step further and remove sponsored stories or celebrity gossip, try Social Fixer.

This service plugs into your browser and improves the existing Facebook.com web site by allowing you to customize your social experience. At that point, you’ll be able to pick which links, statuses, etc. you no longer wish to see. By the way, the filter works equally well for Game of Thrones spoilers and “what color is the dress” social media obsessions.

