I-65 northbound traffic diverted for wreck near Lacon exit

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala.-A crash on Interstate 65 is causing northbound traffic to be detoured Thursday night. The crash happened at the railroad bridge just north of Exit 318 at Lacon.

All northbound traffic is being detoured to U.S. 31 at Exit 318. According to Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation, detoured traffic will be routed to East Pike Road (Morgan County 55) to I-65 at Exit 322 in Falkville.

Expect delays as far south as the Cullman area as vehicles exit for the detour.