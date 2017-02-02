Huntsville Police ask for public’s help to find missing 26-year-old man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are asking for the public’s help to find Elza Biser.

Biser’s family hasn’t seen or heard from him since late December. He was reported to be somewhere in the Huntsville area.

Biser is 26 years old, 5’10”, and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say they’re not sure if he has a car and they don’t have a clothing description.

If you know where police can find Elza Biser, please call Investigator Zaremba at (256) 427-5461.