Florence police release video in hopes of identifying theft suspects

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department needs help identifying some theft suspects. A group of people took a stolen credit card on shopping spree and were caught on camera.

On January 29th, the three people seen leaving the Hough Road Walmart in Florence had just used a stolen credit card.

Investigators say it was stolen from a vehicle in Sheffield not long before they used it. The trio was able to charge $200 on the card before it got shut-down.

The next day, this man tried to use the card at Walmart on Cloverdale Road, it got denied.

Can you identify this quartet of thieves? Crime Stoppers would like to hear from you.

Across the river, Muscle Shoals police are looking for Ashley Tollefsrud. She has an arrest warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Muscle Shoals police also have warrants for Scotty Lykins. The Florence man is wanted for theft of property and failure to appear.

Last on the most wanted list is Virgil Hunsburger. The Tuscumbia man also has arrest warrants for theft of property and failure to appear.

If you recognize any of these people don’t hesitate to call or text the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line now.

The tip line is now open at (256)386-8685. You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information. (When texting make sure to identify which case you are contacting us about.)

Your identity is kept anonymous, and the tip is worth a cash reward.