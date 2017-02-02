Areas of rain to impact Thursday evening commute

Refresh this page for the latest image



HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An area of light and moderate rain over northeast Mississippi will spread into the Tennessee Valley over the course of Thursday afternoon.

While rain amounts should remain rather light, wet streets may slow you down on your way home from work later today.

Flip through the gallery above to see the progression of the rain through this evening.

Guidance suggests well under 0.25 inches of rain for nearly all communities as this wave of rain moves through.

