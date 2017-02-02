Alabama introduces new uniform pistol permit

MONTGOMERY – Thursday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced his office is working with the Alabama Sheriffs Association to create a uniform pistol permit for people in Alabama.

Merrill said the purpose of a pistol permit in the state of Alabama is to provide added layers of security and protection for Alabamians. He said the purpose of adopting a uniform permit format would be to provide a level of consistency regarding the required information when citizens present their pistol permit in another county other than their county of residence.

You still apply for a pistol permit or renew it the same way, through your county sheriff’s office. This new change just gives it a uniform design:

Sheriff’s offices have already begun implementing the changes and rolling out the new permits as permit holders renew or obtain a permit for the first time.

“Since taking office in January of 2015, I have been committed to reducing the bureaucracy that too often is a burden to the people of this great state,” said Secretary Merrill. “This uniform design will provide the people with clear rules regarding their rights as Alabamians. This uniform design also provides consistency which eases citizen interaction with law enforcement across the state.”