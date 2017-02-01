× U.S. Space & Rocket Center was Alabama’s most visited tourism attraction in 2016

MONTGOMERY, Ala – More than 657,000 people visited the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville last year, ranking it first among state attractions that charge admission, state tourism officials said. The Birmingham Zoo ranked second with 644,667 and the McWane Science Center in Birmingham was third with 388,551.

Eight of the state’s Top 10 attractions charging admission showed an increase in attendance over previous years, state tourism director Lee Sentell said.

The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile placed fourth with 294,724 and the Huntsville Botanical Garden was fifth with 276,952.

Point Mallard Park in Decatur was sixth with 274,703. The Montgomery Zoo was seventh with 238,192 and the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores was eighth with 175,000. EarlyWorks Family of Museums in Huntsville was ninth with 174,000. Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham was tenth with 168,352.

The Alabama Tourism Department also released the Top 10 attendance figures for other categories. The beaches of the Alabama Gulf Coast were the most visited natural destination in the state, attracting 6.3 million tourists last year. The Birmingham Botanical Gardens attracted 350,000 visitors to make it the most attended free attraction. More than 1 million people celebrated Mobile’s Mardi Gras making it the most attended event. University of Alabama home football games played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa had the highest attendance for sports destinations with 712,747, followed by 695,498 at Auburn University.

Attendance figures were collected by the Alabama Tourism Department from local tourism organizations.

Top 10 – Admission Charged Attractions 2016 Attendance

U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Huntsville: 657,692 Birmingham Zoo, Birmingham: 644,667 McWane Science Center,Birmingham: 388,551 USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, Mobile: 294,724 Huntsville Botanical Garden, Huntsville: 276,952 Point Mallard Park, Decatur: 274,703 Montgomery Zoo, Montgomery: 238,192 Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Gulf Shores: 175,000 EarlyWorks Family of Museums, Huntsville: 174,000 Vulcan Park & Museum, Birmingham: 168,352

Top 10 – Free Attractions 2016 Attendance

Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Birmingham: 350,000 Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, Montgomery: 142,919 Birmingham Museum of Art, Birmingham: 140,000 Alabama State Capitol, Montgomery: 124,032 Army Aviation Museum, Fort Rucker: 100,000 Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Hanceville: 100,000 Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark, Birmingham: 95,000 Jesse Owens Museum, Danville: 93,468 Aldridge Gardens, Hoover: 85,280 Key Underwood Coon Dog Memorial Cemetery, Tuscumbia: 80,000

Top 10 – Events 2016 Attendance

Mobile Mardi Gras, Mobile: 1,172,000 National Shrimp Festival, Gulf Shores: 250,000 W.C. Handy Music Festival, Florence: 200,000 National Peanut Festival, Dothan: 177,000 Gulf Coast Balloon Festival, Foley: 130,000 National Veteran’s Day Parade, Birmingham: 120,000 Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival, Fairhope: 75,000 World of Wheels, Birmingham: 68,000 Alabaster CityFest, Alabaster: 60,000 Bridge Crossing Jubilee, Selma: 45,000

Top 10 – Parks and Natural Destinations 2016 Attendance

Alabama Gulf Coast Beaches, Gulf Shores/Orange Beach/Fort Morgan/Dauphin Island: 6,300,000 Gulf State Park, Gulf Shores: 2,325,000 Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, Decatur: 670,500 Oak Mountain State Park, Pelham: 670,000 Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park, McCalla: 552,331 Railroad Park, Birmingham: 478,511 Little River Canyon National Preserve, Fort Payne: 462,703 Lake Guntersville State Park, Guntersville: 325,000 Joe Wheeler State Park, Rogersville: 245,000 Wind Creek State Park, Alexander City: 245,000

Top 10 – Sports Destinations 2016 Attendance

Bryant-Denny Stadium – University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa: 712,747 Jordan-Hare Stadium – Auburn University, Auburn: 695,498 Birmingham Barons Baseball, Birmingham: 418,361 Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega: 388,000 Barber Vintage Motorsports, Birmingham: 260,670 Montgomery Biscuits Baseball, Montgomery: 230,742 SEC Baseball Tournament, Hoover: 150,064 Veterans Memorial Stadium – Troy University, Troy: 135,203 Huntsville Havoc Hockey, Huntsville: 117,298 Mobile Baybears Baseball, Mobile: 96,185