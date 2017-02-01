× Tuscumbia police add body cameras following deadly officer involved shooting

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A Colbert County police agency has added body cameras to their officer’s service belts. The move comes just two months after Tuscumbia police officers were involved in a shooting.

In early December three officers and a sheriff’s deputy were conducting a traffic stop when shots were fired. The man who shot the first round was killed – but Tuscumbia officers had no video evidence of the shooting.

“It’s a tool that in this day and time modern day law enforcement can’t work without,” stated Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan.

Until this week, officers in Tuscumbia have been without body cameras for several years. Chief Logan said previous city administrators kept saying they didn’t have the money to invest in them.

Unfortunately Logan said it took a tragedy to make his case for getting cameras.

“Look, we have talked about it and talked about it, but we cannot continue to put this project off,” explained Logan. “Mayor Underwood, I give him a lot of praise to my mayor and council because they did not hesitate.”

Logan said the body worn cameras will be activated on all citizen interactions from this day forward. And it’s against protocol to deactivate them for any reason until the contact is over. Chief Logan said video on the body cam cannot be altered or deleted by officers.

An ADECA grant helped purchase the 22 body worn cameras the department now has issued to officers.