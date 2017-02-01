× TAKING ACTION: Environmental group Tennessee Riverkeeper to sue cities over sewage

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The environmental group Tennessee Riverkeeper said it plans to file a lawsuit against the cities of Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia.

It all has to do with the sewer systems in those cities and the sewage that occasionally escapes.

David Whiteside, the founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper, said the group learned of the periodic discharges of raw sewage from records at the Alabama Department of Environmental Management in Montgomery.

“And the state chose not to do anything about it,” claimed Whiteside. “So Riverkeeper stepped in and said we know this is an illegal problem going on and that there’s rampant sewage violations in Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia and we stepped in and said we want the state to clean this up.”

